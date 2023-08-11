'Khichdi 2' to release in theatres on Diwali

Mumbai: "Khichdi 2", the next film in the much-loved comedy franchise, is set to arrive in cinema halls on Diwali this year, the makers announced Friday.

HatsOff Productions shared the release date and teaser of the film, which marks the return of the popular Parekh family, on its social media pages.

"Iss Diwali, Hasi ka Dhamaka Cinemagharo mein, #Khichdi2ThisDiwali #Khichdi2InCinemas" the post read.

The most in demand “Family Entertainer “ is here to entertainment you this Diwali in cinema halls 🥳

Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, "Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan" stars Supriya Pathak (Hansa), Rajeev Mehta (Praful), Anang Desai (Babuji), Vandana Pathak (Jayshree), Kirti Kulhari (Parminder), and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (Himanshu). It also features choreographer-director Farah Khan in a special appearance.

The "Khichdi" franchise, born as a stage play, first ran on television on StarPlus as a sitcom in early 2000s. It followed a Gujarati joint family residing in Mumbai.

The second season, titled "Instant Khichdi", aired in 2005, while season three came out in 2018 on Star Plus. The maiden "Khichdi" movie released in 2010.