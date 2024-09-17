Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan to star in untitled film, set to be released in February

New Delhi: Actors Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor will co-star in an untitled film, the makers said on Tuesday.

The film will hit the screens worldwide on February 7, 2025.

"Are you ready to experience love in the digital era with @khushi05k and #JunaidKhan? In Cinemas worldwide on 7th Feb 2025! Directed by @advaitchandan," Phantom Studios shared in an Instagram post.

Advait Chandan, known for films such as "Secret Superstar" and "Laal Singh Chaddha", will direct the project.

A Zee Studios worldwide release, the movie is backed by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment.

The makers said the film is about "love, likes & everything in between".

Khushi made her acting debut with 2023's Netflix film "The Archies" and Junaid entered the film industry with this year's "Maharaj", also with the platform.