Kiara Advani to turn showstopper for Falguni and Shane Peacock at ICW 2023 opening

Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) Actor Kiara Advani on Monday said she is set to walk the ramp for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock on the first day of the India Couture Week (ICW) in New Delhi.

The "Satyaprem Ki Katha" star took to her Instagram to share the update.

"Showstopper prep! Walking the ramp tomorrow after ages," Kiara captioned the video on her Instagram Story which also featured the designer duo with their back to the camera.

At ICW, the actor has previously walked the ramp for designers such as Amit Aggarwal and Shyamal and Bhumika.

The fashion gala, organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and presented by Hyundai Motor India, will be held from Tuesday to Wednesday at the Taj Palace hotel.

On the film front, Kiara will next be seen in S Shankar's "Gamechanger", also featuring "RRR" star Ram Charan. PTI RDS RDS RDS