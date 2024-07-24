KIFF from December 4-11 this year: Mamata

Kolkata, Jul 24 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that the 30th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) will be held from December 4-11.

Appointing acclaimed filmmaker Goutam Ghose as KIFF chairman and Bengali film icon Prosenjit Chatterjee as vice chairman, Banerjee asserted that like in previous years, the best work in the world and Indian cinema would be showcased during the festival.

Addressing a star-studded state-sponsored function here on the occasion of the 44th death anniversary of Bengali matinee idol Uttam Kumar, Banerjee said he epitomised the culture and heritage of West Bengal and his legacy continues.

Reminding people of West Bengal's contribution to the field of arts and culture, Banerjee said KIFF has become a one-stop destination for cinephiles for its varied and rich content.

On the appointment of Ghose and Chatterjee, she said, "They will form a committee consisting of other experts to organise this year's festival in a grand manner, showcasing the best films." Banerjee recalled how as a child, her mother used to take her to watch films of Uttam Kumar.

"Playback songs (on Uttam Kumar's lips) in movies remain immortal. He is inseparable from West Bengal's heritage. He has taught us not to lose our identity and roots," she said.

Banerjee gave a special award to Prosenjit Chatterjee for his contributions to the Bengali film industry for four decades.

'Mahanayak Samman', in memory of Uttam Kumar who is fondly called 'Mahanayak' or superstar, was conferred on actor-turned-TV show host and TMC MP Rachana Banerjee and singer Nachiketa Chakraborty, while 'Bisesh Chalachitra Samman' was given to actors Ambarish Bhattacharya, Subhasis Mukhopadhyay and Rukmini Moitra.