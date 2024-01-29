Kim Kardashian to executive produce documentary on Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor

Los Angeles: TV personality Kim Kardashian is all set to executive producer and feature in a three-part documentary on Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor.

BBC Arts has commissioned production firm Passion Pictures for the documentary whose working title is "Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Also executive produced by Kari Lia, Hamish Fergusson and Kardashian, the series promises to feature "privileged access to those who knew her best, including members of Elizabeth Taylor’s family, friends, and colleagues from throughout her stellar career.” The documentary also promises to shine a light on “a superstar who transformed not just Hollywood but fame itself, as she went from child star to highest-paid actress in the world.” Taylor, whose eight marriages, expensive taste in jewellery, love life and activism were often fodder for media gossip, was one of the top stars in Hollywood of the 1950s.

It will also show “how she reinvented the nature of fame, even as she smashed the glass ceiling in Hollywood, before going on to become a billion-dollar businesswoman, activist and advocate,” the official description read.

The documentary will feature interviews with Dr Anthony Fauci, who worked closely with the star in her fight against AIDS, Kardashian, who conducted the last interview before Taylor's death in 2011 at the age of 79, as well as the late Joan Collins, a friend and contemporary.

“Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter. She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life – and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint,” Kardashian said.

Alistair Pegg, commissioning editor at the BBC said, “This exciting series promises a new understanding of Elizabeth Taylor – both her technique and power as an actor, and her capacity for reinventing herself.”