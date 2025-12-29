Kiran Rao undergoes appendix surgery, shares health update

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Filmmaker Kiran Rao penned a lengthy note on social media as she shared a health update following her appendix surgery and said she has been discharged from the hospital.
Rao, known for directing films such as "Laapataa Ladies" and "Dhobi Ghat", uploaded a post on Instagram on Sunday, which comprised her pictures from the hospital and went on to thank her family members for being by her side throughout.
"Here I was, all ready to party my way into 2026, when my appendix sent me a reminder to slow down, breathe deep, and give thanks," she wrote in the post.
She also thanked her doctor, Kayomarz Kapadia.
"Immense gratitude for: - modern medicine (still can’t understand how that whole 12mm dia appendix came out through a 10.5mm catheter). Dr Kayomarz Kapadia and the whole surgical team. Ira, Popeye and Shefali for tlc and hospital sleepover fun. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital’s super care. The timely intervention of my friends and family (Aamir, Charles & Amin who sprang into action), and my other loved ones, who mostly came around to laugh at my plumped lips - an allergic reaction, sadly they’re back to normal and unglam now," she added.
"Well, I’ve been discharged and I’m back home, ready to ease myself into the new year. 2025 has been good to me and mine, and here’s hoping 2026 will be kind, fun, full of love - AND BETTER AQI - for all. PS - the pics are: views from my hosp room, my Kim K lips , (not quite) my name on the hospital ID tag , and me enjoying one of my first meals : photo courtesy Shefali," she added.
Her colleagues from the industry wished the filmmaker a speedy recovery in the comment section.
Karan Johar wrote, "Godspeed K".
"Love the way you mentioned - Modern Medicine. We need more of this conversation in our day-to-day life. Get well soon @raodyness," Neeraj Pandey said.
Actor Aditi Rao Hydari commented with the heart emojis under the post.
Rao's last directorial was "Laapataa Ladies", which released in 2023. The film starred Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel and revolved around two brides, who get lost on train.
The film was picked as India's official entry for Oscars 2025 and was produced Aamir Khan's Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Pictures. PTI ATR ATR ATR