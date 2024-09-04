Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' set for release in Japan

New Delhi: After a critically successful run at the Indian box office, Kiran Rao's "Laapataa Ladies" is all set to release in Japan in October, the filmmaker announced on Wednesday.

"'Laapataa Ladies' will be found in Japan from October 4, 2024! We are so excited for our theatrical release in Japan by Shochiku, Japan - arigato gozaimasu!" Rao posted on Instagram.

The film, a heartwarming, empowering take on two brides in rural India in 2001 who accidentally get swapped during a train journey, is produced by Rao's Kindling Productions and Khan's Aamir Khan Productions.

The film features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and veteran stars Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma in key roles. It was released in India in March of this year.

Last month, both Rao and Khan attended a special screening of the film at the Supreme Court of India. The screening was organised for judges, their families and officials.