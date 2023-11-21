Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' to release on March 1

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) "Laapataa Ladies", directed by Kiran Rao, will be released in theatres across the country on March 1, 2024, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The movie marks Rao's returns to direction after 2010's "Dhobi Ghat". It is produced by Aamir Khan Production and Kindling Productions.

"'Laapataa Ladies' ki khoj abhi jaari hai! Milenge 1st March 2024 ko, aapke nazdiki cinema gharon mein," Aamir Khan Production posted on X.

Set in rural India in 2001, "Laapataa Ladies" follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides of get lost from a train, according to the official synopsis.

It features an ensemble cast of Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles.

The comedy-drama, which was earlier scheduled to be released in January, had its world premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

The film is presented by Jio Studios and co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande. It is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma. PTI SHD SHD SHD