Kirsten Dunst keen to star in ‘Minecraft’ sequel

Los Angeles, Aug 21 (PTI) Kirsten Dunst is impressed with the box office success of "A Minecraft Movie, which has grossed upwards of USD 900 million, and says she would mine starring in its sequel.

Though Dunst featured in a lot of commercial films early in her career, including the successful "Spider-Man" franchise, she has now mostly focused on indie projects like "All Good Things", "Melancholia", "The Beguiled", "The Power of the Dog" and "Civil War".

In an interview with Town & Country magazine, Dunst praised the success of the Jason Momoa-starrer.

“Maybe I can just make a movie where I don’t lose money?” she joked.

She said her children also enjoyed the film.

Dunst’s upcoming release is “Roofman”, where she stars opposite Channing Tatum and Peter Dinklage. It will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6.

Dunst is also reteaming with Sofia Coppola for a fourth movie. The duo previously collaborated on "The Virgin Suicides", "The Beguiled" and "Marie Antoinette".