'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' to release on December 12

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Indian comedian Kapil Sharma's film "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2" is all set to release on December 12, he announced on Thursday.

The actor-comedian shared a poster on Instagram that showed him in a groom's outfit looking sneakily at the audience as four women in different bridal getups lift him up.

"Doli uthi durghatna ghati," says the text on the teaser. "Get ready for double the confusion, and 4 times the fun! #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2, laugh riot begins only In Cinemas on 12th December 2025," the caption of Sharma's post read.

"Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2" is a sequel to the 2015 comedy film which also starred the comedian alongside Varun Sharma, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Sai Lokur and Elli Avram. The first film focused on Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan, played by Sharma, who is married to four women.

The film is written and directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain and Abbas Mustan. The film also stars Hira Warina, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Manjot Singh and Parul Gulati. PTI SMR SMR BK BK