Kit Harington, Keira Knightley, James McAvoy join star-studded cast for 'Harry Potter' audio series

London, Sep 11 (PTI) Popular English actors Kiera Knightley, Kit Harrington and Iwan Rheon have been roped in to voice fan-favourite characters in "Harry Potter" audio books.

The new audio adaptations of J K Rowling’s seven "Harry Potter" books will launch with "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone" on November 4, 2025, followed by monthly releases until "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" on May 12, 2026.

The newly unveiled castings include Harington as Professor Lockhart, Knightley as Professor Umbridge, Rheon as Professor Lupin, Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange, Ambika Mod as Nymphadora Tonks, Leo Woodall as Bill Weasley, Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley, James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody, Gemma Whelan as Professor Sprout and Matt Berry as Sir Cadogan.

McAvoy said he was “absolutely thrilled” to bring the “fiercely determined” Mad-Eye Moody to life.

“He’s a layered character, constantly shifting between battle-hardened intensity and unexpected moments of wisdom. Capturing his commanding presence was incredibly fun,” the actor said in a statement.

Woodall described playing Bill Weasley as “genuinely special”.

“From the stellar cast to the immersive sound world that Pottermore and Audible have put together, listeners everywhere will be given a new way to be transported directly into these celebrated stories,” he said.

Earlier casting announcements had revealed Cush Jumbo as the narrator, Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, Mark Addy as Hagrid, Alex Hassell as Lucius Malfoy, Daniel Mays as Dobby, and Sara and Avni Deshmukh as the Patil twins.

The central trio will be voiced by rising stars Frankie Treadaway (Harry Potter), Max Lester (Ron Weasley), and Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger) for the first three audiobooks, with Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan and Nina Barker-Francis taking over the roles from the fourth installment through to the finale.

Produced in Dolby Atmos with original music, sound design and performances from A-list talent, the full-cast editions are described as offering "listening experiences as never heard before".