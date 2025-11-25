Kochi: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan among 400 artists to feature at Hortus Festival

Kochi, Nov 25 (PTI) The second edition of Hortus, a festival celebrating art, literature, and culture, organised by Malayala Manorama, will be held from November 27 to 30 here.

Over 400 national and international talents are expected to share their insights and musings during the annual event, which will begin at Subhash Park at 10 am on November 27.

The official inaugural ceremony will take place the same evening at Rajendra Maidan, the organisers said at a press conference held here.

Malayalam Superstar Mammootty will launch the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

State Industries Minister P Rajeev, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, eminent writer and Hortus Festival Director N S Madhavan, and Colombian writer Pilar Quintana are also expected to attend the ceremony.

The Hortus Prize, carrying a cash award of Rs 3 lakh, will be presented to writer R S Binuraj for his novel 'Krisanthamodyanathile Aparan', the organisers said.

Following the inauguration, a light and sound show titled 'Mammootty Kaathal', featuring songs of the actor, will be staged.

Events will take place across seven venues at Subhash Park and Rajendra Maidan, featuring more than 225 sessions on various topics.

Spanish is the focus language this year, the organisers added.

The festival will feature sessions with writers, political leaders, thinkers, and film personalities, including Kamal Haasan.

A dedicated pavilion for children, over ten workshops including an acting workshop led by actor Roshan Mathew, a film festival showcasing nine short films from the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), a Chef Studio featuring futuristic foods, nature journaling activities, and 'Map the Wild' board game sessions are among the special attractions.

The Hortus Bookstore, inaugurated on Tuesday by eminent writer C Radhakrishnan, offers thousands of bestsellers.

For the first time in the history of literary festivals, a Human Library will also be part of the event, organisers said.

The Hortus 'Pada Yatra', which travelled across the state to collect native language words, will conclude on Wednesday with the final word presented by eminent Malayalam writer and critic M Leelavathy.

Other attractions include a French dance performance, the staging of the play 'Uburoi', a concert by the Indian Ocean folk band, and a musical evening paying tribute to K J Yesudas.

Mohanlal, as the chief guest, will announce the next edition of Manorama Hortus during the closing ceremony on November 30, the organisers added.

The press conference was attended by M Anilkumar, N S Madhavan, Malayala Manorama Editor Philip Mathew, and Editorial Director Jose Panachippuram.