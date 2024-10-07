Kolkata's iconic Globe cinema to reopen on Tuesday

Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) Kolkata's iconic Globe Cinema is set to reopen on Maha Panchami (Tuesday) after a hiatus of nearly two decades.

Once a hub for film lovers, the cinema will screen three Bengali films alongside two recent all-India hits, rekindling the magic that once captivated audiences.

The reopening promises to be a celebration of nostalgia and excitement, as the city’s cinephiles eagerly anticipate the revival of this cultural landmark.

Satadeep Saha, managing director of SSR Cinemas, which has leased the property, on Monday announced that the newly revamped Globe will feature two screens (Dual-Plex) equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, with seating capacities of 239 and 197, respectively.

Originally built by the British in 1867 as the Grand Opera House, the venue initially hosted a mix of British and Indian plays, establishing a significant cultural legacy in the city.

In 1917, Bijou Company Limited took over, and in 1922, it transitioned into a movie theatre under the Madan Theatre banner. Renamed the Globe in 1925, it quickly became one of Kolkata's most beloved cinemas.

After closing in mid-2000 and being partially converted into a shopping arcade, the Globe was leased to another city-based owner for the next few years.

Over the years, it screened cult Hollywood classics, including ‘Mackenna's Gold,’ ‘Ben Hur,’ ‘Jaws,” ‘Basic Instinct,’ and ‘Star Wars,’ alongside Charlie Chaplin masterpieces like ‘The Great Dictator’ and ‘Limelight.’ ‘Titanic’ was the last blockbuster shown before its closure, running for several months.

"We are excited to bring Globe back to life. It has always held a special place in the hearts of Kolkata's cinephiles. This Durga Puja, film lovers can relive nostalgia by watching movies at the Globe once again," Saha added.

The reopening will feature a lineup of exciting films, starting with ‘Tekka,’ ‘Bohurupi,’ and ‘Shastri,’ along with reruns of recent hits like ‘Tumbaad’ and ‘Stree 2.’ PTI SUS MNB