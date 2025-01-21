Konkona Sen Sharma celebrates 20 years of 'Page 3': Look back with so much gratitude

New Delhi: Actor Konkona Sen Sharma on Tuesday said she can hardly believe that her Hindi debut "Page 3" released 20 years ago and gave her a much loved character in Madhavi Sharma.
Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, "Page 3" featured Sensharma in the role of a journalist and was a critical and commercial success.
The film focuses on the actor's character, who shifts to Mumbai in search of a job. She soon gets to work for a tabloid and begins to visit high society parties. In the process, she realises the dual lives of celebrities and the insecurities with which they live.
The 45-year-old actor posted a series of pictures from the shooting of the film with a heartfelt note.
"I can hardly believe 'PAGE 3' released 20 years ago! My first experience of filming in Bombay. This was 2005, the year of the flood and the year I moved to this city which has now been my home for over two decades," Sharma.
The actor noted she was "young, full of abandon and free of expectations". "But today I look back with so much gratitude." "Thank you @imbhandarkar for Madhvi Sharma, a character I received so much love for. She also thanked co-stars Sandhya Mridul and Tara Sharma.
Bhandarkar, in a post on X, said there is a sense of "nostalgia and gratitude" when he looks back at the film, which truly connected with people from all walks of life.
Today marks a special day the 20th anniversary of the film #Page3. I can’t help but feel a wave of nostalgia and gratitude. This film truly connected with people from all walks of life, and it warms my heart to see how it still resonates.— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 21, 2025
When we set out to create #Page3, I… pic.twitter.com/q29cth1O1b
"... It warms my heart to see how it still resonates. When we set out to create #Page3, I didn’t have a big budget or a star-studded cast, but I did have a passion for great content. I drew inspiration from the vibrant lives of Page 3 parties and journalists, and watching it blossom into a box office hit has been a dream come true. The critical acclaim and national awards were just the icing on the cake!" Sharma, in an Instagram post wrote, that good films live forever.
"And while I am no big star, I am so grateful to be part of a bunch of iconic films like this," she wrote.
Produced by Bobby Pushkarna and Kavita Pushkarna, the film also featured Kunika, Atul Kulkarni, Boman Irani and Bikram Saluja.