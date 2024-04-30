Korea Creative Content Agency to set up liaison office in India, organise content expo

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) India has a "treasure box" of stories and there are many Korean companies looking to back good content, says Dragon Park, the general manager of Korea Creative Content Agency India (KOCCA) ahead of the agency's plan to establish a liaison office in the country.

KOCCA, a non-profit organisation working under South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism since its inception in 2009, is also planning to organise South Korean Content Expo in September to facilitate better synergy between the two countries.

Given their historical and artistic connections, the agency aims to bring together the entertainment industries of both the countries to amplify their global influence.

They are also looking for collaboration in areas such as gaming, animation and broadcast.

"Stories are the seed of all content and I think India has a treasure box of stories. There are 10 million gods and they are all stories and in Korea, there are many companies looking for good stories. Korea and India can work together.

"After setting up the liaison office, we are planning to organise a Business-to-Business event for Indian and Korean companies to meet so that they can explore collaboration opportunities," Park told PTI on the sidelines of an event held at the Korean Cultural Centre India here.

Besides New Delhi, KOCCA is also setting up new branches in New York, Frankfurt, London and Mexico City.

With a substantial government funding of USD 435 million, the agency is actively involved in a range of public sector activities, including distribution of subsidies, exhibition organisation and research projects.