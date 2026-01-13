Korean series 'Siren's Kiss' to debut on Prime Video in March

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Streaming service Prime Video on Monday announced that its upcoming Korean series "Siren’s Kiss" will premiere on its platform on March 2.

Billed as a high-stakes fatal romance thriller, the series stars Park Minyoung of "Confidence Queen" fame and "Squid Game" star Wi Hajun in a seductive game of cat and mouse where obsession, deception and desire collide, a press release said.

"Siren’s Kiss" follows Cha Wooseok (Wi), an ace investigator with the Insurance Fraud Investigation Unit, who probes an insurance scam linked to a string of mysterious deaths.

His investigation leads him to Han Seol-ah (Park) suspected of being at the centre of the case.

"The more he digs into her secrets, the deeper he falls into a dangerous attraction that could ultimately cost him his life. With a tantalizing pairing between the two lead cast members promising an irresistible mix of romance, suspense, and psychological tension, the series asks one question that becomes impossible to ignore: Is she a killer, or is she being framed? And more importantly, will he survive long enough to find out?" read the official logline.

Park's character Seol-ah is described as a stunning and provocative art auctioneer. As the head auctioneer and team leader at Royal Auction, the nation’s leading art auction house, Seol-ah appears flawlessly perfect on the outside. Beneath her elegant exterior, however, lies a chilling secret: every man who has loved her has died.

Wi's Wooseok is known for his razor-sharp instincts and exceptional insight and he has held the industry’s top arrest record for life-insurance fraud for years. Dedicated to bringing down those who turn human lives into profit, his unshakable rationality is suddenly thrown into chaos when he receives a crucial tip that leads him directly to Han Seol-ah, according to the character description.

The series is directed by Kim Cheolgyu, known for acclaimed titles such as "Flower of Evil", "Celebrity", "Chicago Typewriter" and "Mother".

"Siren's Kiss" will stream weekly on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.