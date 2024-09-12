Korean star Ha Ji-won of 'Secret Garden' fame in India

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Korean star Ha Ji-won, best known to K-drama fans in India through shows such as "Secret Garden", "Empress Ki", and "The King 2 Hearts", is currently on a trip to India.

Ha shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her travels in what appears to be a southern state.

"What kind of massage actually in India????" she captioned a photo in Korean.

According to other posts on her page, she is in the country to shoot for "Massage Road", a Korean road trip documentary that explores massage traditions of different countries.

In another photograph, the actor can be seen taking a selfie with the locals on a beach.

Ha is accompanied by co-actors Ahn Jae-hong, known for "Fight for My Way" and "Be Melodramatic", and show announcer Kim Dae-ho.

In a picture, the trio can be seen in traditional south Indian wear, with Ha in a Kasavu saree and Ahn and Kim in mundus.

According to reports, MBC show "Massage Road" will visit massage masters from Thailand, India, Sweden, Finland, and the United States for 27 days.