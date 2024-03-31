Korean stars Han So-hee, Ryu Jun-yeol part ways

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) "My Name" star Han So-hee and "Lost" star Ryu Jun-yeol have ended their relationship weeks after making it official.

On Saturday, Korean digital outlet Edaily reported the duo broke up recently.

Responding to the report, a source from Ryu's agency C-JeS Studio said: "It is true that Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee broke up." A representative from Han's agency 9ato Entertainment also confirmed the report of their split.

"Han So-hee and actor Ryu Jun-yeol have broken up. The two both found their roles as actors to be more important. They promised to no longer be emotionally exhausted with their personal life. Han So-hee gave herself and the public a difficult time due to her personal emotions. Her method of communication was incorrect.

"She will accept any criticism. Above all, the agency is greatly responsible for not looking after its actor. The agency is reflecting on failing to properly play its role. Although it is very late, we will go on to right things from now on. Please continue to watch with a warm gaze," they said in a statement.

On March 15, rumours that Han and Ryu were dating started making social media rounds after they were photographed vacationing together in Hawaii.

A day after their respective agencies denied their relationship, Han in a blog post said she was dating Ryu. Ryu also confirmed their relationship soon after.

Ryu was previously in a seven-year relationship with his "Reply 1988" co-star Lee Hye-ri. They broke up last November.