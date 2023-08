Korean stars Lee Je-hoon, Park Eun-bin to host Busan International Film Festival opening ceremony

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) South Korean stars Lee Je-hoon and Park Eun-bin will host the opening ceremony of the upcoming Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) on October 4, the organisers announced Sunday.

Advertisment

The 28th edition of Asia's leading movie gala will be held in Busan, South Korea, and will run through October 13.

According to the official website of the BIFF, the opening ceremony will take place at 7 pm Korea Standard Time (3.30 pm Indian Standard Time) at the Busan Cinema Center.

"Actor Lee Je-hoon, known for his unique presence in all his works, and actress Park Eun-bin, who has captured the hearts of audiences with her subtle acting skills, will inaugurate the 28th BIFF as co-hosts of the opening ceremony, which will take place Oct 4 (Wed) at 19:00 (KST) at the BIFF Theater in the Busan Cinema Center," the festival organisers said in a statement.

While Indian audiences know Lee from K-dramas (Korean dramas) such as "Taxi Driver" (season one and two), "Signal" and "Move To Heaven", Park's TV credits include "Extraordinary Attorney Woo", "The King's Affection", and "Hot Stove League".

Lee and Park previously shared the screen in the 2014 drama series "Secret Door". PTI RDS RDS RDS