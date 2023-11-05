Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first child

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (PTI) Reality television personality Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Saturday.

Advertisment

Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, became parents again, sources confirmed exclusively to People magazine.

The Lemme founder and the Blink-182 drummer announced the pregnancy in June.

Kardashian and Barker went public with their relationship in 2021 and got married in May 2022, first legally with a small Santa Barbara ceremony before an intimate wedding in Italy a few days later.

Kardashian has three children Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, who she co-parents with former husband and Talentless founder Scott Disick. Barker shares two children Landon (20) and Alabama (17) with former wife, actor Shanna Moakler.

The marriage is Kardashian's first and Barker's third. PTI RDS RDS RDS