'KPop Demon Hunters' likely to return with sequel

Los Angeles, Aug 28 (PTI) The 2025 animated musical urban fantasy film "KPop Demon Hunters" is likely to return for a sequel.

The film, featuring the voices of Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun, follows a K-pop girl group, Huntr/x, who lead double lives as demon hunters. The group face rival boy band, the Saja Boys, whose members are secretly demons.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the film has overtaken Netflix's "Red Notice" to become the most-watched film in the service’s history at more than 236 million total views. The film’s original soundtrack also featured on the Billboard Top 10.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the animated musical also topped the American box office outgrossing films like "Weapons" and "Freakier Friday." In an interview with Variety, “KPop Demon Hunters” Kang spoke about the possibility of a sequel which would explore stories of group members Zoey and Mira instead of just focusing on lead vocalist Rumi.

"We’ve set up so much for potential backstory. Obviously, there’s a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored, and we had to do that because there’s only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes," Kang said.

"This was Rumi’s story, and we have backstories for Zoey and Mira – ones that we actually put in the movie, but it just kind of rejected it. It just wasn’t the movie for those stories," she added.

Sony had reportedly entered into negotiations with Kang and Appelhans for a sequel.