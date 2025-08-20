Kristen Wiig-starrer 'Palm Royale' to release on Apple TV+ on November 12

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (PTI) "Palm Royale", featuring Hollywood star Kristen Wiig, is set to stream on Apple TV+ from November 12.

Created by Abe Sylvia, the drama series also stars Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Amber Chardae Robinson, Kaia Gerber and Carol Burnett.

The streamer released the first look of the upcoming series on the official Instagram handle on Tuesday. The post featured a series of pictures from the show, along with the release date. The series will comprise 10 episodes.

"Raise a grasshopper for the return of 'Palm Royale'. Season 2 premieres November 12 on Apple TV+," read the caption of the post.

“Palm Royale” is a "true underdog story that follows Maxine (Wiig) as she endeavors to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots," according to the official logline.

In season two, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown. She'll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town. Along the way she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on... secrets, lies, and the occasional felony.

The episodes of "Palm Royale 2" will release weekly after premiering on November 12 until January 14, 2026. It is executively produced by Dern, Jayme Lemons, Wiig, and Katie O’Connell Marsh.

The first season of the show released on March 20, 2024. Set in the year 1969, it followed Wiig's character, who goes to great lengths to achieve her goal of joining Palm Beach's high society.

It was renewed for the second season in June, 2024, after emerging as the hit comedy on the streamer. PTI ATR ATR ATR