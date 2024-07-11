Kriti Sanon buys plot in The House of Abhinandan Lodha's premium project at Alibaug

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has acquired 2,000 sq ft land at realty firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha's premium project at Alibaug in Maharashtra.

In a statement, The House of Abhinandan Lodha on Thursday said Sanon has acquired 2,000 sq ft of land in its premium project, Sol de Alibaug, about 60 minutes from South Mumbai by sea.

The recently inaugurated MTHL connectivity further enhances convenience, making this project an even more attractive choice for those seeking a sophisticated retreat in Alibaug's real estate landscape.

Speaking on her first investment with HoABL, Kriti Sanon said, "Buying land on my own has been quite an empowering journey and I have had my eyes on Alibaug, for a while." Recently, Amitabh Bachchan acquired a 10,000 sq ft plot in the same project in Alibaug.

This was after his first investment with HoABL at The Sarayu in Ayodhya earlier this year where he had bought a 10,000 sq ft plot.

The House of Abhinandan Lodha, founded by Abhinandan Lodha, aims to democratise land investment in India by leveraging advanced technology to make land ownership easy, secure, and liquid.

The HoABL app allows customers to invest in land, track their buying journey, and manage portfolios effortlessly.

In just five years, HoABL has over 700 acres under active development.

Of its customer base of over 6,000, 17 per cent are NRIs from 20 countries, primarily the the US, the UAE, and Singapore.

The remaining 83 per cent are from 150 towns across India.

It has projects in Alibaug, Anjarle, Dapoli, Neral in Maharashtra, Ayodhya, and Goa.