K'taka CM congratulates Shabana Azmi on lifetime achievement award at Bengaluru film festival

Bengaluru, Mar 8 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday congratulated actress Shabana Azmi for being selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 16th Bengaluru International film festival.

Taking to social media post X, he praised Azmi as a great actress and multilingual artist of Indian cinema.

"Congratulations to the great actress and multilingual artist of Indian cinema, Smt. Shabana Azmi, who has been selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the 16th International Film Festival organized in Bengaluru," he said.

Recalling her debut in Sandalwood in 1977's Kannada movie Kanneshwara Rama, the CM said, she won the hearts of Kannada film lovers.

"Shabana, who made her debut in Sandalwood in the 70s with the film Kanneshwara Rama and won the hearts of Kannada film lovers, has acted in South Indian films as well as Hindi films and has become a household name. This honor, which comes after her nearly 50 years of artistic service, has increased the prestige of the award," he added.

The Bengaluru International Film festival that started on March 1 will conclude today evening.