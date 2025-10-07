Kumaraswamy watches 'Kantara' prequel in Delhi, his first theatre outing in 7 years

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Union minister and JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday watched Kannada movie 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1' at a theatre in Delhi's Nehru Place, his first theatre outing in seven years.

Kumaraswamy, who was accompanied by his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy, Kannada journalists and office colleagues at INOX Insignia, Epicuria, said the last time he watched a film in a theatre was his son's movie in 2018.

The minister, who recently recovered from health issues and lost weight, told PTI during the interval: "I heard good reviews about Kantara. Hearing people talk about it here (Delhi circle) and watching it here means the recognition the Kannada movie has achieved in terms of quality." He praised the film for its technical excellence, saying all key elements of filmmaking, such as cinematography, editing, story and scriptwriting, worked together to create an impact.

"Kantara also reminds us that a compelling story does not need a well-known actor to make it a successful movie. The technical aspect has been well-handled to give an immersive experience to viewers," Kumaraswamy added.

Released worldwide on October 2, 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1' is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster.

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the film explores the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and follows the origins of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva, focusing on the conflict between Kantara forest tribal people and a tyrannical king during the Kadamba dynasty's reign from Banavasi.

After watching the movie, Kumaraswamy tweeted: "A rich glorification of Kannada identity. A true expression of heart-pounding spirituality. A grand unveiling of the cultural and divine heritage of Tulunad. This film is a creative creation beyond words." He congratulated director-actor Rishab Shetty, producer Vijay Kiragandur, Hombale Films and the team, expressing hope that "more such global films will come out in the Kannada cinema industry".

Shetty returns as writer, director and lead actor in the film, which also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah. PTI LUX KSS KSS