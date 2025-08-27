Kumbh viral girl Monalisa Bhosle to star in Malayalam film

New Delhi: Monalisa Bhosle, the 16-year-old garland seller who became a viral sensation during Mahakumbh earlier this year, is all set to feature in the upcoming Malayalam film "Nagamma".

Bhosle shared pictures from the pooja ceremony of the movie, which will feature her opposite "Neelathamara" actor Kailash. The event was also attended by filmmaker Sibi Malayil.

"Nagamma", to be directed by P Binu Varghese and produced by Jeeli George, will feature Monalisa in a significant role, reported OnManorama.

Bhonsle, who lives in Maheshwar, about 100 km from Indore, became an internet sensation during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj where she had gone to sell Rudraksha garlands.

Her striking amber eyes and radiant smile earned her the nickname “Mona Lisa”, drawing widespread attention online. Her real name is Moni Bhosle.

She now has over seven lakh followers on Instagram where she updates fans about her life that has changed significantly after Mahakumbh.

Shooting for "Nagamma" is expected to begin by the end of September.