New Delhi: "Single Papa", the Netflix series headlined by Kunal Kemmu, is set to release on December 12, the streaming platform said on Wednesday.

Created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, with Shashank Khaitan as the executive producer, and directing alongside Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani, the series is produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under the Juggernaut Productions banner.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot (Kemmu) a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.” His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him, according to a press release.

"'Single Papa' shows the messy, colorful chaos that makes a family special. Playing Gaurav, who is figuring out how to be a dad, made me laugh, cry, and reminded me how much parenting is trial and error, and a whole lot of love. I’m excited for everyone to meet my cute baby and join this joyride with my great Indian family," Kemmu said in a statement.

“I’m beyond thrilled to team up with Netflix again, but this time, going back to my roots with a light, warm, family entertainer! 'Single Papa' is pure fun and all heart, and working with this incredible cast has been an absolute blast. I can’t wait for everyone to dive into the crazy, charming little world we’ve cooked up," Khaitan added.

It also features Prajakta Kohli, Manoj Pahwa and Ayesha Raza in pivotal roles.

Tanya Bami, series head at Netflix said, "'Single' Papa is one of those rare stories that instantly makes you smile because it taps into something so real, warm, and universally relatable. It captures the chaos, humour, and tenderness of parenting in a way that feels both current and timeless.