Kyle Chandler to star alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in Netflix movie 'RIP'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Kyle Chandler will feature alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in their latest collaboration "RIP".

The Netflix crime thriller movie will be directed by Joe Carnahan, best known for films such as "Smokin' Aces", "The A-Team" and "The Grey".

Besides Affleck, Damon and Chandler, "RIP" will also star Sasha Calle of "The Flash" fame, "Shogun" actor Nestor Carbonell, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Teyana Taylor, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Set against the backdrop of an investigation into the murder of a fellow officer, the crime thriller follows a team of Miami cops discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house.

"As trust among the team begins to fray, outside forces learn about the millions at the house. This pressure put the cops in an impossible situation that leads to moral dilemmas and deadly confrontations," the official plotline read.

Chandler, known for movies such as "King Kong", "The Day the Earth Stood Still", "Super 8", "Argo", "Zero Dark Thirty", "The Wolf of Wall Street", "Manchester by the Sea" and "Game Night", will play the role of a DEA agent.

Affleck and Damon will also produce the movie through artist-led studio Artists Equity, alongside Luciana Damon and Dani Bernfeld.

Chandler will next star as the classic DC superhero Hal Jordan in HBO and DC Studios’ series "Lanterns".