Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' earns Rs 3.85 crore in two days

Mumbai: Kiran Rao's "Laapataa Ladies" has raised Rs 3.85 crore globally in gross box office collection within two days of its release, the makers announced on Sunday.

Advertisment

The Hindi film is a comic take on two brides in rural India who accidently get swapped during a train journey. It is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Rao's Kindling Productions.

Aamir Khan Productions shared the box office update on its official X page.

"Public bhi bol rahi hai movie bohut sundar hai be! Kya abhi tak nahi dekhe ka #LaapataaLadies?" read the post, stating the movie had raised Rs 3.85 crore in gross box office collection worldwide and Rs 1.40 crore net in India in two days.

Advertisment

Starring Pratibha Ratna, Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Shrivastav with Ravi Kishan in a pivotal role, "Laapataa Ladies" opened to Rs 1.70 crore (gross box office worldwide) and received good reviews upon its release on Friday.

The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai has penned the screenplay and dialogues with Divyanidhi Sharma credited for additional dialogues.

It is produced by Rao, Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.