'Laapataa Ladies' leads Filmfare Awards with 13 wins

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Kiran Rao's directorial "Laapataa Ladies" has bagged 13 awards at the 70th edition of Filmfare Awards, including the Best Director for the filmmaker.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar, along with actor Maniesh Paul, hosted the event, which took place on Saturday at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, according to a press release.

The Filmfare Awards are annual awards that honour artistic and technical excellence in Hindi cinema.

"Laapataa Ladies" was named as the Best Film in the award ceremony, with Rao winning Best Director. Released in 2024, the film starred Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel in the roles of two brides who get swapped in the train.

Both the leading ladies won awards, with Goel getting Best Debut Actor Female award and Ranta getting the Critics' Award for Best Actor Female. Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan won Best Supporting Actors.

Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor in Leading Role Male award for their roles in "I Want to Talk" and "Chandu Champion" respectively.

Alia Bhatt bagged the Best Actor in Leading Role Female for Vasan Bala's directorial "Jigra", which also starred Vedang Raina.

Rajkummar Rao got the award in Critics' Awards for Best Actor Male category for his performance in the biopic "Srikanth", which revolved around the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Lakshya won the Best Debut Actor Male for his role in the action thriller "Kill", which also got four other awards, including Best Cinematography for Rafey Mehmood, Best Production Design for Mayur Sharma, Best Action for Seayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh, Best Editing for Shivkumar V Panicker, and Best Sound Design for Subash Sahoo.

Shoojit Sircar got the Critics' Award for Best Film for his directorial "I Want to Talk" and Kunal Kemmu shared the Best Debut Director award for "Madgaon Express" with Aditya Suhas Jambhale, who won for "Article 370".

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Zeenat Aman and the late director Shyam Benegal. RD Burman award for upcoming talent in music went to Achint Thakkar for his work in "Jigra" and "Mr and Mrs Mahi".

Sneha Desai won two awards, Best Screenplay and Best Dialogue for "Laapataa Ladies". The film also won big in the music category, including Best Music Album and Best Background Score for Ram Sampath and Best Lyrics for Prashant Pandey. It also got Arijit Singh an award in the Best Playback Singer Male category.

Darshan Jalan got Best Costume for "Laapataa Ladies".

Best Story went to Aditya Dhar and Monal Thakkar for "Article 370". Best Playback Singer Female went to Madhubanti Bagchi for "Stree 2". Best Adapted Screenplay went to Ritesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain for "I Want to Talk".

Critics' Award for Best Film went to Sircar for "I Want to Talk". Aditya Sarpotdar's "Munjya" got Best VFX for Redefine.

Bosco Caesar got the Best Choreography award for "Tauba Tauba" from the film "Bad Newz", headlined by Vicky Kaushal. The song became a trend with many users uploading their videos on social media, trying to repeat the hookstep performed by Kaushal. PTI SMR ATR ATR ATR