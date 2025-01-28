'Laapataa Ladies' shortlisted for Japan Academy Film Prize in best international film category

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) "Laapataa Ladies", directed by Kiran Rao, has been shortlisted for a Japan Academy Film Prize for the year 2024 in the best international film category.

Advertisment

The Hindi film, which was India's official entry to Oscars 2025, will compete with four other international titles Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer", "Poor Things" by Yorgos Lanthimos, Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest", and Alex Garland’s "Civil War" in the category, a press release stated on Tuesday.

"Laapataa Ladies", titled "Lost Ladies" in English, released in Japan in October.

The makers said the acclaimed film -- produced by Rao's Kindling Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios -- is celebrating "an uninterrupted theatrical run of 115 days".

Advertisment

The winner in the category will be announced on March 14 during the Japan Academy Film Prize ceremony.

"Laapataa Ladies", which was released in theatres in March 2024, follows the story of two brides named Phool (Nitanshi Goel) and Jaya (Pratibha Ranta), who accidentally get swapped during a train journey.

Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma also round out the cast of the film, which is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues were written by Sneha Desai with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma. PTI ATR KKP RDS RDS