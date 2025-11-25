Ladakhi film ‘Kakthet’ win top prize in the NFDC Waves Film Bazaar

Panaji, Nov 25 (PTI) Ladakhi film project “Kakthet” (Idiot), directed by Stenzin Tankong, won the top prize in the co-production features category at the NFDC Waves Film Bazaar, which was held here alongside the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Produced by Ritu Sarin, Tenzing Sonam and Rajesh Thanickan, Tankyong's "Kakthet" won USD 10,000 grant, while Paromita Dhar’s “Ulta” (Madam) won a grant of USD 5,000 at the Film Bazaar.

Sarin, who is also the force behind the popular Dharamshala International Film Festival, said the win is a "landmark moment for Ladakhi cinema".

"I’m so happy that Stenzin Tankyong’s debut feature film project - Kakthet (Idiot) - won the top prize in the Co-Production Features category at the Waves Film Bazaar. This is a landmark moment for Ladakhi cinema - a film set in the remote Changthang region of Ladakh that could only be made by a Ladakhi filmmaker - and the recognition will help us in our efforts to secure the funding we need to bring Stenzin’s vision to life," Sarin told PTI.

Tankyong added, "I am a proud Ladakhi today. A film from the Changthang now has a good chance to find a place on the global stage. I know it’s a long journey ahead and I hope the State Government will take notice and support me in realising this dream." At the Film Bazaar, the Netflix Documentary Grant of USD 500 went to “Simhastha Kumbh”, directed by Amitabha Singh.

The Red Sea Fund presented USD 2,500 for development project “The Manager” by director Sandeep Sreelekha, and USD 5,000 for Work in Progress titles -- Hessa Salih’s “Azhi” and Arsh Jain’s “Ustad Bantoo”.

“Nazma Ka Tadka”, written by Sapan Taneja, secured the Platoon One Script Grant of Rs 2 lakh. It is written by Sapan Taneja.

A moment of silence was observed before the annual awards were announced on Monday.