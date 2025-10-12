Lady Gaga joins 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Los Angeles, Oct 12 (PTI) Renowned singer-actor Lady Gaga has become the latest addition to the star cast of Disney's sequel to the 2006 hit film "The Devil Wears Prada".

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, Gaga has reportedly joined the film. The news comes after the photos of the singer from the filming location surfaced on the internet.

The details about her role are being kept under wraps.

Featuring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, the sequel is set to hit the screens on May 1, 2026. The shooting of the film started in June.

"The Devil Wears Prada" was adapted from Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name. Directed by David Frankel, it starred Hathaway, Streep, Blunt and Tucci in the lead roles.

Frankel is returning to direct the sequel.

The story revolved around Andy (Hathaway), a recently graduated fashion journalist, who lands the job at prestigious Runway magazine, where she finds herself the assistant to cynical editor Miranda Priestly (Streep).

Actors Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B J Novak, Pauline Chalamet and Simone Ashley have also boarded the upcoming film.

It is produced by Wendy Finerman and Karen Rosenfelt and is written by Aline Brosh McKenna. PTI ATR