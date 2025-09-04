Lady Gaga postpones 'Mayhem Ball' Miami show at last moment

Los Angeles, Sep 4 (PTI) Singer Lady Gaga postponed the "Mayhem Ball" show in Miami just before it was supposed to begin as she had strained her voice.

The 39-year-old announced the news through her Instagram stories, where she penned a lengthy note.

"I am really so so sorry but I need to postpone tonight's show in Miami. During rehersal last night and during vocal warmup tonight my voice was extremely strained," her note read.

She added that both her doctor and vocal coach advised her to not go through with the show due to the "risk it poses".

"I want to be hardcore and just push though this for you but I don't want to risk long term or permanent damage on my voal cords," she wrote.

She called the decision a "hard and agonising" one and hoped that fans forgive her last minute cancellation.

"I tried so hard to avoid this, I take serious care of myself to be able to put on this highly demanding show," she added.

She also wrote an apology for her fans while reassuring them that the show will be rescheduled as quickly as possible.

"The Mayhem Ball" is the eighth concert tour by Gaga in support of her 2025 album "Mayhem" . It consists of 63 shows which began on July 16, 2025, at in the United States, and is set to conclude on January 30, 2026 in Japan. PTI SMR SMR BK BK