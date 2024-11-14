Lady Gaga to guest star in 'Wednesday' season two

Los Angeles: Pop star and actor Lady Gaga will be making a guest appearance in the second season of hit Netflix series "Wednesday".

The comedy-horror series is developed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, and centres on the iconic character Wednesday Addams from "The Addams Family" franchise. Released on Netflix in November 2022, the show stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character who attempts to solve a murder mystery at her new school. Filmmaker Tim Burton helmed four episodes of the first season.

According to news outlet Entertainment Weekly, the details of Gaga's character have been kept under wraps.

Sources told the publication that the production team had tried to get Gaga on the show for a larger role in season two, but that ultimately did not work out.

"Wednesday" also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Gwendoline Christie as Principal Weems.

Gaga most recently starred in “Joker: Folie a Deux” opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The film is a sequel to 2019 movie "Joker".