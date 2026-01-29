‘Lailaaj’, produced by Pankaj Tripathi and wife Mridula, heads to Bharat Rang Mahotsav

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Actor Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula Tripathi’s maiden theatre production "Lailaaj" will be showcased at the 25th edition of Bharat Rang Mahotsav, India’s largest theatre festival.

The musical comedy play, produced under the couple’s banner Roopkatha Rangmanch, will be staged at the prestigious festival hosted by the National School of Drama in the national capital.

The festival, popularly known as "Bharangam", kickstarted on Tuesday and will run till February 20, bringing together acclaimed theatre productions from India and abroad.

Written and directed by Faiz Mohammed Khan, "Lailaaj" marks Tripathi’s return to the stage after more than a decade. The production also features the stage debut of the couple’s daughter Aashi.

The selection is a significant milestone for Roopkatha Rangmanch, as it is the first time the banner’s maiden production will be presented at the prestigious theatre festival.

“Bharat Rang Mahotsav holds a very special place in the world of Indian theatre, and to have 'Lailaaj' selected for its 25th edition is truly humbling. Theatre is where my roots lie, and NSD has always represented discipline, honesty, and deep respect for the craft. To bring our very first production under Roopkatha Rangmanch to a platform like this feels like a full-circle moment," Tripathi said in a statement.

"'Lailaaj' is a simple, musical, and heartfelt story, but behind it is the hard work of many people who believe in theatre as a living, breathing art form. Sharing this stage with my daughter Aashi adds an emotional layer that I will always cherish. I see this not just as a performance, but as an offering to the theatre community that shaped me," he added.

Mridula Tripathi, co-producer of the play, said the intention behind starting Roopkatha Rangmanch was to tell stories with sincerity rather than chase recognition.

"For 'Lailaaj' to be selected for Bharat Rang Mahotsav, especially in its 25th year, feels incredibly validating. This play has been nurtured with love, patience, and belief in the process. Watching it travel to a platform like NSD, where some of the finest theatre work is celebrated, makes the journey even more meaningful.

"Seeing Aashi take her first steps on stage within this environment is deeply emotional for us as parents. We are grateful to the festival, the audience, and every artist who believes that theatre still has the power to move, heal, and connect," she added. PTI RB RB RB