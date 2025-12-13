LaKeith Stanfield joins Lionsgate's '48 Hours in Vegas'

Los Angeles, Dec 13 (PTI) Actor LaKeith Stanfield is set to feature in "48 Hours in Vegas" from Lionsgate, where he will essay the role of NBA (National Basketball Association) legend Dennis Rodman.

The film is directed by Rick Famuyiwa, who also co-wrote it alongside Jordan VanDina. Actor Jonathan Majors was previously roped into the project but was later dropped from it.

Inspired by the untold story of Rodman’s legendary trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals, the film is produced by Lord Miller’s Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Aditya Sood, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Stanfield, known for his roles in "Atlanta", "Sorry to Bother You" and "Knives Out" , said he is excited for the project.

“I’m genuinely excited to help create an exhilarating, joyful work that both honors and thoughtfully examines the legacy of Rodman and fellow trailblazers...Those who moved to the beat of their own drum, undeterred by the obstacles placed before them, then and now," he said in a statement.

Erin Westerman, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, added, "Dennis Rodman is more than a basketball player, more than a personality—he's an entire cultural phenomenon. His bold style and physical presence, combined with an iconic persona, created a larger-than-life impact on and off the court. There'll never be another like him. LaKeith and the incredibly talented team on this film will bring the legend to life in this most extraordinarily unbelievable story." Ari Lubet, Dennis Rodman and Lucy Kitada are executively producing the film.