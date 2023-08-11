Lakme Fashion Week, FDCI announce new batch of INIFD presents GenNext designers

Mumbai: The Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on Friday announced their fresh line-up of GenNext designers, presented by INIFD, for the upcoming gala, scheduled to be held from October 11-15 in New Delhi.

Advertisment

Three designers Arnav Malhotra (No Grey Area), Sonam Khetan (Sonam Khetan) and Prasoon Sharma (Triune) were named the winners for the 36th edition of GenNext, one of the most coveted talent discovery programmes in India.

According to a press release, the shortlisted designers presented their collections to a jury comprising Harman Dhillon, vice president at Hindustan Unilever Limited; Sabina Chopra, GenNext mentor; Mehernaaz Dhondy, editor in chief, Grazia India; Amit Aggarwal, renowned fashion designer; and Jaspreet Chandok, group vice president, Reliance Brands.

Embracing the future of fashion begins with the creative minds they discover and foster through the Gen Next programme at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, Dhillon said.

Advertisment

"As we return to Delhi, this season's GenNext designers represent not only the resilience and creativity of a new era but also our commitment towards identifying, nurturing, and empowering young talents who will sculpt the future of global fashion with the transformative power of artistry.

"We are thrilled to spotlight the GenNext winners as they unfold their creativity, in line with Lakme's vision as a fashion forward beauty brand with product lines and collection themes bringing forth a blend of fresh perspectives and avant-garde styles that will illuminate the path for the future of fashion," Dhillon said in a statement.

Chandok described the GenNext initiative as a platform for outstanding young talent in the country to debut and showcase their work to industry leaders in a competitive fashion environment.

"For a decade and more, this initiative has successfully introduced remarkable designers, some of whom have achieved recognition in both the Indian and global fashion arenas. From the highly promising entries, the winners of the 36th batch of GenNext designers have been carefully selected, and I am excited to witness their growth and success in the fashion industry," he added.

The Mumbai edition of the fashion gala was held in March.