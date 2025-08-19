Lakme Fashion Week returns to Delhi this October

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Lakme Fashion Week, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in Mumbai earlier this year, is all set to return for its Delhi chapter in October.

Held in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Reliance Brands Ltd, the fashion gala will be held from October 8 to 12, a press release announced.

Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President, Lakme India said LFW has been at the forefront of shaping the narrative of Indian fashion and beauty for over a quarter of a century and the gala continues to play a major role in driving the future of Indian fashion.

"As we look ahead to a new season, we are not only honouring that legacy but also evolving it with fresh ideas, deeper purpose, and a steadfast commitment to innovation. Each edition serves as a catalyst for the industry setting benchmarks, launching talent, and reimagining the possibilities of fashion in a global context." Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, said they are delighted to bring the landmark fashion event back to the capital in October.

"New Delhi has always been a vital fashion hub, and this edition promises to be a powerful continuation of our 25th anniversary celebrations. At FDCI, the business of fashion remains a key agenda. Our constant endeavour is to create platforms that empower designers, open new markets, and drive meaningful engagement between creativity and commerce,” Sethi added.

Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands said, “With every edition, we aim to elevate the experience of Lakmē Fashion Week—not just as a runway event but as a cultural moment. New Delhi sets the perfect stage for this season’s creative expression and innovation.” PTI COR BK BK