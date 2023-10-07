Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI announce Bibhu Mohapatra as Grand Finale designer

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Designer Bibhu Mohapatra, known for dressing up famous personalities such as Michelle Obama, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will bring the curtains down at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on October 15 here.

At the House of Lakme Grand Finale, the Odisha-born designer, who is now based in New York, will showcase his latest collection 'Come Home' as well as some his iconic signature pieces to chronicle the journey of his eponymous brand.

The exhibition, which is also Mohapatra's first at the fashion gala since 2012, will feature 75 looks that will create a "harmonious blend of classic and contemporary beauty and fashion." Mohapatra said he is delighted to return to his homeland with a collection that "champions prowess of the modern Indian women".

“India holds a very special place in my heart, and I am delighted to return to my homeland and bring to the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI runway a collection that champions the prowess of the modern Indian woman. I look forward to presenting my ‘Come Home’ collection drawing inspiration from the House of Lakme and its effortless amalgamation of beauty x fashion," the designer said in a statement.

Harman Dhillon, Vice President Skin Care & Color Cosmetics at Hindustan Unilever Limited, said the team is excited to pay homage to the "vibrant Indian woman" and share the evolving story of House of Lakme in collaboration with Mohapatra.

"The unparalleled range of beauty products curated for every showstopper on and off the runway, the creative energy of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI and the indulgent Lakme salons, House of Lakme is here to deliver the experience of a lifetime, every time. In this season’s finale, we join hands with Bibhu Mohapatra for his ‘homecoming’ show, to pay homage to the vibrant Indian woman and celebrate her independence, confidence and leadership," Dhillon said.

The upcoming edition of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI is set to take place from October 11-15 at Pragati Maidan here. PTI SHD SHD SHD