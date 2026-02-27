Lakshmipriya Devi's film 'Boong' to release in theatres on March 6

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Friday announced the BAFTA award-winning film "Boong", directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, will release in theatres on March 6.

"Boong", which narrates the story of a young boy named Boong (essayed by Gugun Kipgen), from the valley of Manipur, who plans to surprise his mother with a gift, is backed by Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani through their banner Excel Entertainment. It also marked the directorial debut for Devi.

Akhtar shared the news with a post on his social media handles, which comprised the film's poster with the release date written over it. "A journey of innocence, love and resilience. Witness India’s first BAFTA Award-winning film, in cinemas on 6th March," read the caption.

The film recently won the Best Children's & Family Film award at the 79th edition of the BAFTA Film Awards, which took place on February 22 at The Royal Festival Hall in London.

It was nominated alongside "Arco", "Lilo & Stitch" and "Zootropolis 2" and became the first Indian film to win the BAFTA award.

"Boong" had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and went on to be screened at several other festivals, including the International Film Festival of India and the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.