Lakshya and Raghav Juyal on reuniting in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: We come as a package

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) From playing enemies in "Kill" to now sharing a bromance in "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", actors Lakshya and Raghav Juyal they understand each other and their off-screen friendship feeds the dynamic that they have build on the show. In 2023's "Kill", Juyal played a violent train robber who crosses path with a commando off duty. Lakshya plays a rising young actor in Bollywood while Juyal is his best friend in the new Netflix show that marks the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The show, which features a host of cameoes from the industry, including Aamir, SRK and Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and others.

Asked about reuniting with Laksya for the new show, Juyal told PTI: "We understand each other, we’ve same set of friends. We come in a package.” Lakshya said they shared a bond off-screen during the shooting of "Kill" and this show helped them showcase that bond on the screen.

"I understand him, I don’t usually understand many people as they talk and do something else, but he speaks from his heart. There is a transparency and honesty in this man," Lakshya told PTI while praising Juyal.

"The ease that he has, and his inherent being is humorous. I’ve learned a lot from him. One thing he is great at is comedy, which is the toughest thing to do for any actor to do. That is what I learn from him,” he said, joking that he wouldn't mind romancing his co-actor in their next outing.

Set against the backdrop of the film industry, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" is dubbed as a multi-genre project that promises an “unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood”. Aryan is also the creator on the show.

Lakshya said to play his character of an aspiring actor, hew drew inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan.

"For the character, I’ve used references from myself a lot and seen a lot of interviews of sir. I took inspiration from him. Whenever I felt stuck, I used to look at Aryan because being the son, he used to give me the right direction,” he said.

"Also, we are playing Shah Rukh Khan in our personal lives when we are with girls, like being charming and all that. He has inspired us so much. I’ve tried it a lot, but I don't think there is a better charmer than him,” he added.

Juyal said he has modeled his character in the series on a close friend named Tabesh.

"I imbibed his traits to play my character as the choices he makes in life matches with that of my character. Like, he can say anything in front of anyone, he can do any kind of 'jugaad',” he said.

Both Lakshya and Juyal have navigated their way in the film industry to make a name for themselves, and proved that talent can lead to success.

Lakshya acted in a TV shows before making his debut with “Kill”, which was produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. He was set to be launched with Johar’s movie “Bedhadak”, which got shelved.

The actor said he has largely had positive experiences in the film industry.

“We both have had similar journey; Raghav and I both came from outside. This industry has given me a lot, like the name and a voice, which I didn't have earlier. I had no clue what to do, and what I wanted to chase, and had no direction.

"So, while working, I met good and bad people, I learnt from both. There are goods and bads, and it’s important what you want in life. We want to keep good people, and want to value them. It's the good that stays with you,” Lakshya said.

Juyal, who began his career as a dancer and worked in films like “Nawabzaade” and “ABCD: Any Body Can Dance” franchise and even hosted the dance show “Dance Plus”, expressed his gratitude to the film industry for their love and support.

“This industry has given me everything. I can never say something negative and backstab it. When I came here, I had nothing in my hands, I wouldn’t have been able to do anything had I not been in this industry. Like, my house, car, fame, stability, I got it all from this industry,” Juyal said.

“So, there are no complaints, I don’t go into self-pity mode because you will be stuck in that, you won't be able to go to the next step. I feel Mumbai and this industry has given me a lot. It has given me a voice,” he said.

Actors Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Gautami Kapoor, among others round out the cast of “Ba***ds of Bollywood”.

The show is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment.