Lakshya says Vicky Kaushal liked his work in ‘Kill’

Yas Island (Abu Dhabi), Sep 30 (PTI) Actor Lakshya says Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal reached out to him after watching “Kill” and praised him for his work in the movie, especially the action sequences.

The actor made his debut with the hit action thriller, produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. It also starred Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, "Kill" opened to rave reviews from critics and audiences upon its July 5 release.

“Vicky came out to me after watching the film. He is (veteran action director) Sham sir’s son, so he understands action. He said it (the film) was not just action. There’s so much emotion and every punch had a certain emotion. It meant a lot,” Lakshya told PTI on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2024.

“Kill” follows the story of an Indian Army commando Amrit (Lakshya) who finds his love in Tulika (Maniktala). However, things change when both find themselves trapped in the train taken over by the unhinged dacoit Fani (Juyal) and his gang.

Lakshya also expressed gratitude to the audience for showering love on “Kill”.

“As an artist, you always look out for validation and confidence. The degree of success that I’ve achieved, through this film, is amazing. I want this feeling to always be there (with me) and never leave my side.

"Luckily now, I'm in a position where I can select the kind of work I want to do. But I still have to strive a lot to reach where I want to, so I'll have to do better films and keep performing," he added.