Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai as Middle East unrest escalates, urges better sense to prevail

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Bollywood actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who is currently in Dubai with her daughter and former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, on Wednesday said she is feeling “nervous” and “stressed out” due to the ongoing conflict and is hoping to return to Mumbai.

The actor said she had travelled to Dubai , which has been like a home to her for the past three years, for a brand-related commitment when the Israel-Iran war began. She recalled hearing explosions and seeing missiles being intercepted while she was at a studio.

“I can’t lie (been) stressful days. We are nervous and it’s been scary. Lots of fighter jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms. Though we live in a villa in a very safe neighbourhood, the windows shake, the house and the doors rattle, and it's unnerving. But I haven't felt unsafe, not even once,” the actor said in a video clip, admitting that the nervous energy compelled her to make it.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply after the United States and Israel launched a coordinated offensive against Iran on February 28. Tehran responded by firing drones and missiles at Israel, US military installations across the Gulf region, and the global business hub of Dubai.

She praised the UAE government and said they’ve doing an “incredible” job and they are being “looked after” and “protected” regardless of the nationality.

“…We feel like we count, we matter. The UAE government as somebody living in this city, is making sure they do everything in their power to protect us and keep us safe,” Dutta said.

The actor expressed her admiration for the workforce from her gardener to delivery riders, and said she has immense respect for the everyday heroes who keep the country running.

She said they are looking at flights back to India, and but they are not available.

“We are trying to get back to Mumbai, more so because the kids are lot more nervous, we are as well as grown-ups. We are trying to get out,” an emotional Dutta said.

“I was in India, obviously, when India and Pakistan went to war, and we saw how well our country protected us then. And it's the same here. No one, no civilian, deserves to live in fear or be caught up in a war that is destabilising an entire region,” she said.

Dutta said she is hoping that the “common sense and better judgement would prevail”.

Friends and colleagues from the film industry commented on Dutta’s post.

“I'm glad you're safe, Lara, and credit where credit is due to the UAE govt,” actor Richa Chadha said.

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey said, “Lara my dearest, you hang in there, all will be well. Stay together stay strong, this will be over soon.” Earlier, actors Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan were stranded in UAE and have safely returned to India. PTI KKP RB