Lars Eidinger to feature in 'Superman: The Man of Tomorrow' from James Gunn

Los Angeles, Dec 21 (PTI) German actor Lars Eidinger became the latest addition to the star cast of the upcoming film "Superman: The Man of Tomorrow".

Directed by James Gunn, the film is set to release in theatres on October 9, 2027. The filmmaker shared the news with an Instagram post on Saturday and said the actor will essay the role of Brainiac.

Sharing the picture of the actor, Gunn wrote, "In our worldwide search for Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow, Lars Eidinger rose to the top. Welcome to the DCU, Lars." The film also stars David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult. It will revolve around an unlikely team-up between Superman (Corenswet) and Luthor (Hoult) against a major threat: Brainiac.

Brainiac is a hyperintelligent bald green alien android with a tyrannical thirst for absolute knowledge of the universe. The DC Comics villain was established in July 1958, first appearing in Action Comics #242, created by writer Otto Binder and artist Al Plastino.

Eidinger's latest work is "Jay Kelly". Directed by Noah Baumbach, the comedy-drama film featured George Clooney and Adam Sandler in the lead roles.