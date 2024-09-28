Lata Mangeshkar award conferred on Uttam Singh, K S Chithra

Indore, Sep 28 (PTI) Renowned music composer Uttam Singh and singer K S Chithra on Saturday received the Madhya Pradesh government's National Lata Mangeshkar Award at a function here.

They received the award at the hands of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore on September 28, 1929. She breathed her last in Mumbai on February 6, 2022.

Uttam Singh was given the award for 2022, while Chithra received it for 2023.

The award ceremony for the first time took place at the auditorium built by the government in Mangeshkar's memory here. PTI COR LAL KRK