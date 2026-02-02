Lawsuit in Mumbai court seeks stay on release of Shahid Kapoor-starrer film 'O' Romeo'

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Daughter of gangster Hussain Ustara on Monday sought a permanent injunction from a Mumbai civil court against the release of upcoming Hindi film "O’ Romeo", claiming the movie was an unauthorized biopic of her late father and portrays his life falsely.

Sanober Shaikh, daughter Hussain Shaikh (popularly known as Hussain Ustara), has filed a civil suit against the producer of the film, Sajid Nadiadwala, its director Vishal Bhardwaj and journalist-author's Hussain Zaidi before the civil court, which will hear the matter on February 6.

The film, starring Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in the role of Ustara, is based on Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai". The action thriller is slated to hit theatres on February 13.

Sanober Shaikh's lawsuit claimed Nadiadwala and Bhardwaj are "involved in the production and direction of a film based on the biography of her late father".

"The film "O' Romeo" was being produced with the intent of commercial and monetary gain and no prior consent had been obtained from the plaintiff (Sanober Shaikh)," the lawsuit, filed through advocate D V Saroj, alleged.

Sanober Shaikh emphasised that the movie's theme is entirely based on her father, who has been "portrayed as a gangster".

She "feared" that the movie's release would not only cause "irreparable injury" to her "but also to my children, who have every right to live in the world in peace and in a good atmosphere".

"The release of the movie containing false portrayal would have a serious implication on the plaintiffs' family members," the suit argued.

Sanober Shaikh insisted her father contributed in preventing crimes across India, particularly in Mumbai, and helped police and intelligence sleuths in tackling criminals.

She asserted "defendants are exploiting a human tragedy for commercial gain".

The movie "contains wrongful appropriation" of Hussain Shaikh for "private gain" and its release would "besmirch the character of the dead person" and destroy a reputation built over decades, the lawsuit added.

In replies to legal notices leading up to the suit, defendants Bhardwaj (director) and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (Sajid Nadiadwala's production house) vehemently denied her claims, asserting "O' Romeo" is purely a work of "fiction".

However, the plaintiff (Sanober Shaikh) has submitted several materials with her suit to support her claim of a direct link between the film and her father. It includes link of a podcast interview where a former police officer reportedly connects the film's narrative with Ustara.

She has urged the court to grant a permanent order of injunction restraining the defendants (filmmakers) from releasing the movie in theatres, television channels, any OTT platforms on February 13 or any day thereafter in the "interest of justice". PTI AVI RSY