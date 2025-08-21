Lawyer objects to `Jolly LLB 3'; court issues summons to producer, Akshay, Arshad Warsi

Pune, Aug 21 (PTI) A Pune court has issued summons to the producer of "Jolly LLB 3" along with its actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in response to a petition which claims that the film portrays lawyers and judges in a poor light.

Civil Court judge J G Pawar on August 18 issued summons to director Subhash Kapoor, `Arun Bhatia' and Warsi, seeking their replies by October 28.

While Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's real name is Rajiv Bhatia, the petitioner said it was mistakenly mentioned as 'Arun Bhatia'.

Advocate Wajid Khan, who has filed the suit, said the film's trailer, released recently, maligns the legal system, lawyers and judges.

"We have sought a restraining order against the film's release. The court issued summons to the filmmaker and two actors," Khan told reporters.

Kumar's official name was mentioned as `Arun Bhatia' in the suit by mistake, and summons was issued in the same name, the lawyer clarified.

"However, while sending the summons by correspondence, we sent it in the name of Akshay Kumar to his address. We are also filing an application in the court to rectify the name," he said.

"Jolly LLB 3" is a sequel of "Jolly LLB" and "Jolly LLB 2". It is scheduled to be released in September. PTI SPK KRK