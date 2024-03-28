Lea Michele announces second pregnancy

Los Angeles, Mar 28 (PTI) "Glee" star Lea Michele is set to welcome her second child with entrepreneur husband Zandy Reich.

Michele, 37, shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle announcing her pregnancy on Wednesday. The couple is already parents to three-year-old son Ever.

"Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed," she captioned the photos featuring her in a white outfit cradling her baby bump.

Michele and Reich, who is in his 40s, were longtime friends before they started dating in 2017. They tied the knot two years later in an intimate ceremony in Northern California.

In 2022, the actor returned to Broadway in the stage musical production of "Funny Girl", replacing Beanie Feldstein in the leading role of Fanny Brice. Michele ended the Broadway run of "Funny Girl" last September. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS