Lea Michele gives birth to second child

Los Angeles, Aug 26 (PTI) "Glee" star Lea Michele has welcomed her second child, a baby girl, with entrepreneur husband Zandy Reich.

The 37-year-old actor shared the announcement on Instagram on Sunday.

The couple has named the newborn Emery Sol Reich.

"Our hearts are so full. Emery Sol Reich," she captioned the picture in which Michele, Reich and their four-year-old son Ever could be seen holding the baby's feet.

The actor announced her second pregnancy in March through social media.

Michele and Reich, who is in his 40s, were longtime friends before they started dating in 2017.

They tied the knot two years later in an intimate ceremony in Northern California.